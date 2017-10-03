Have Your Say: The Best Films In Life Come Three!

So a few days ago, a friend posted an innocuous enough question over on Facebook. It was to the effect of: "I've got about 5-8 hours of free time this evening and want to watch a triple-bill. What three films do you recommend?"What followed was such a kick-ass naming of titles from all over the world, that I thought to myself: this HAS to be the Have-Your-Say topic this Tuesday...Because the discussion wasn't so much about "naming three cool films" as it was about finding some sort of golden combination. Not a trilogy so much, but three films that would either compliment each other, or become even more watchable by sheer contrast.For example, check out the triple-bill above. People about to seemight want to have a film-night about human-android relations first, and if so, you could do a lot worse than pick these three VERY different films (for the record, they are Alex Garland's, Yoshiura Yasuhiro's, and Aaron Lipstadt's).But what does your ideal triple-bill look like? Do they share a topic, or are they totally unrelated on purpose? Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!



Sean Smithson contributed to this story.