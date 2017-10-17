Have Your Say: Hit Re-Start

The big winner at the box office last weekend was Christopher Landon's horror comedy, netting itself 26 million dollars on a budget which (reportedly) was less than a fifth of that. The film stars Jessica Rothe as a college student who gets brutally murdered... only to see her day restart at the moment she wakes up. From then on, she tries to prevent her murder, and each time she fails, her day starts over again.This kind of time-travel is not new in film, of course, though I don't recall it being used in a horror slasher before. But as a story device, there are examples aplenty in science fiction, comedy, drama... always showing how even the tiniest details can have large (and largely unexpected) results, and that even foreknowledge only gets you so far in doing better. There are anime, old black and white films, movies where people shift only once, or many times...Which film did it best though? Let's make that our question of the week. Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!