Exclusive Trailer: WITHOUT, One of the Best Debuts of the Decade

Mark Jackson's debut feature, Without, is that rare breed in the world of indie film: it is a work that truly came out of nowhere, was made for no money, then gained great esteem from festivals and critics all over the globe, ultimately winning the Indie Spirit Award for Someone to Watch.



As my full review glowingly indicates, I was one of those loving critics, so you can bet I am extra excited today in getting the chance to present to the ScreenAnarchy audience an exclusive trailer for what I consider to be not only a harrowing portaryl of grief in the digital age, but one of the best feature debuts of the decade. Without will be available in North America via iTunes starting, Friday, October 20th. Check out the trailer below!



