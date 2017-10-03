Don't Let The Rain Wash This ITSY BITSY Campaign Out, One Week to go!

What happens when a single mother moves from the big city to the quiet countryside with her two children to start working as a private nurse to an old man stricken with multiple sclerosis? Exactly. Unexpected happens. Especially when the oldest son, 13-year-old Jesse, finds out that a relic owned by the old man contains more than just legends.

Itsy Bitsy is an old-school creature film. It stars, as the name hints, an ancient and monstrous spider. However, it’s not all about creatures. The story is mixed with character drama, driving all main characters, mainly Kara, our protagonist, to deal not only physical fights with the creature, but also internal fights with themselves and their own tormented pasts.

Itsy Bitsy stars Bruce Davison, Denise Crosby, Elizabeth Ann Roberts, Chloe Perrin & Arman Darbo as well as cameos by Eileen Dietz and Matty Cardarople. Creature Puppeteering & Practical F/X by Dan Rebert Creations, Props & Art Direction by Clint Carney and Poster design by artist Matthew Peak (Nightmare on Elm Street posters)