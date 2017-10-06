Fantastic Fest Coverage Dramas Cult Movies Festival Interviews Sci-Fi How ScreenAnarchy Works

Associate Editor; Los Angeles (@m_galgana)
Crowdfund This: ITSY BITSY Mixes Practical FX and Charatcter Actors in a Return to 80s Genre

From the look of the trailer, Itsy Bitsy is a return to solid character acting (Denise Crosby! Bruce Davison!) and practical creature special effects with its animatronic spiders. Director Micah Gallo has put together a pretty slick-looking genre film outside of the Hollywood system, and he's close to finishing his film Itsy Bitsy, but he needs help. He's almost there --- just shy of $5,000 to reach his goal in the next few days.

Of course, you can score the usual signed blu-rays and DVDs, but you if you have a bit more cash to spare, you can also get props, credits, a sweet poster signed by genre film illustrator Matthew Joseph Peak (A Nightmare on Elm Street), and tickets to the film's Los Angeles premiere and after party.

Synopsis: A young mother with a troubled past must defend her two children and do battle with a legendary pre-historic Spider Goddess.

If you love creepy locations, an embattled family fighting off creatures, awesome actors, and yucky arachnids, you'll want to look into backing Itsy Bitsy, a feature film over a decade in the making.

Intrigued? Check out the trailer below and find out more about the project and Kickstarter here.

Bruce DavisonDenise CrosbyElizabeth RobertsItsy BitsyMatthew Joseph PeakMicah GalloJason AlvinoBryan DickMatty CardaropleDoua MouaDramaHorrorThriller

