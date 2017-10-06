Crowdfund This: ITSY BITSY Mixes Practical FX and Charatcter Actors in a Return to 80s Genre

From the look of the trailer, Itsy Bitsy is a return to solid character acting (Denise Crosby! Bruce Davison!) and practical creature special effects with its animatronic spiders. Director Micah Gallo has put together a pretty slick-looking genre film outside of the Hollywood system, and he's close to finishing his film Itsy Bitsy, but he needs help. He's almost there --- just shy of $5,000 to reach his goal in the next few days.

Of course, you can score the usual signed blu-rays and DVDs, but you if you have a bit more cash to spare, you can also get props, credits, a sweet poster signed by genre film illustrator Matthew Joseph Peak (A Nightmare on Elm Street), and tickets to the film's Los Angeles premiere and after party.

Synopsis: A young mother with a troubled past must defend her two children and do battle with a legendary pre-historic Spider Goddess.

If you love creepy locations, an embattled family fighting off creatures, awesome actors, and yucky arachnids, you'll want to look into backing Itsy Bitsy, a feature film over a decade in the making.

Intrigued? Check out the trailer below and find out more about the project and Kickstarter here.