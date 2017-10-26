Corey Feldman's Truth Campaign

Corey Feldman has created a new INDIGOGO campaign, but this time its not to raise $ for an album, or tour, but it is about something much more important. Corey is attempting to make his life story into a Major Motion Picture.

His idea was created in response to the tens of thousands of comments he receives urging him to come forward with details about his abusers while growing up as a child in the industry. The plan is simple, donate now, get the answers you seek, while affording him the ability to protect his family, and cover the legal costs while he prepares to take a stand against the sick and twisted power mongers in the world of Entertainment and beyond.

Please contribute today. Click here!