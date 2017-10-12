Busan 2017 Preview: 10 Hot Titles Not to Miss at 22nd Edition

Entering its 22nd year, the Busan International Film Festival runs from 12-21 October and is once again putting on a big show that includes around 300 films, including well over a hundred world and international premieres. With so many unknown titles on show it's hard to know what will stick, but that's where the thrill of discovery comes in.

This year, ScreenAnarchy Asian Editor James Marsh and I have trawled through the lineup to offer up ten titles we're very excited to check out, from big new offerings from established Asian auteurs to indies from promising new names in the field.

Check out our picks in the gallery below and see you soon in Busan for films, seafood and soju!



James Marsh contributed to this story.