BALANGIGA: HOWLING WILDERNESS Teases a Boy, Bloody Bodies and a Burning Hillside

One night, a young boy wanders around a burning hillside, bloody dead bodies everywhere. He's looking for something ...

This is a teaser for Balangiga: Howling Wilderness, the latest from Filipino filmmaker Khavn de la Cruz. It will have its first screening at QCinema International Film Festival in Quezon City, Philippines, on Friday, October 20, with a gala screening on Saturday, October 21. The festival describes the film as an "intimate historical epic." Here are a few more words from the fest:

"1901, Balangiga. Eight-year-old Kulas flees town with his grandfather and their carabao to escape General Smith's Kill & Burn order. He finds a toddler amid a sea of corpses and together, the two boys struggle to survive the American occupation."

Take a look at the very intriguing teaser below.

