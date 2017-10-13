Are The Elder Gods Coming To STRANGER THINGS?

Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers make no great secret of their inspirations, with the first season being driven by an obvious love for John Carpenter, Wes Craven and that late 80s VHS horror vibe in general. It's not the originality of their ideas that drives the show so much as their ability to synthesize what has come before and give it a fresh voice, which begs the question of what new elements may come in to the mix for series two. And with the release of the full trailer for the imminently arriving second series it appears that HP Lovecraft fans may be in for a treat.

Because, yeah, that sure as hell looks like the arrival of an Elder God to me.

Mileage can vary on this show depending on how you feel the Duffer's handle their influences but, me? I love it. And my anticipation for the next season just leapt sky high. Check out the trailer below!