A GIRL IS A GUN Trailer: Denise Richards Leads Feminist Grindhouse Series

There's a new streaming upstart in town called Blackpills USA. Originally a digital media firm that produced shortform video for millennials, the service is now available in the U.S. through Apple's App Store and Google Play.

Blackpills are launching a ton of original shows, from Luc Besson's Playground, to a new show from Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) and this 70's set, feminist reveger called A Girl is A Gun.

Steeped in the grindhouse tradition, A Girl with a Gun follows three women (Santa Fe, Nenuphar, Vegas) living in Los Angeles who go missing, creating a wave of panic in the city. While the police suspect a serial killer is behind the disappearance, the three women have actually joined a secret guerrilla camp where they train to avenge the injustice of a misogynistic system that humiliates and exploits women.

Besides Deinse Richards, A Girl is a Gun stars Nikki Leigh, Charlotte McKinney, Courtney Sinclair and Dey Young.

The series is available now.