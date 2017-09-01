Watch BOBBI JENE Trailer: A Dancer Goes Indie

In the film world, "going indie" suggests a desire to make something that the major Hollywood studios don't want to finance and/or distribute. But what does it mean for a dancer?

A new trailer for the documentary Bobbi Jene suggests a strong creative voice behind the camera and true artistry on the screen. Filmmaker Elvira Lind developed trust and intimacy with her subject, Bobbi Jene Smith, and that comes through in the trailer.

Synopsis: After a decade of stardom in Israel, American dancer Bobbi Jene decides to leave behind her prominent position at the world-famous Batsheva Dance Company, as well as the love of her life, to return to the U.S. to create her own boundary breaking art.

Tracking the personal and professional challenges that await her, Elvira Lind's film lovingly and intimately documents the dilemmas and inevitable consequences of ambition. Bobbi Jene delves into what it takes for a woman to gain her own independence in the extremely competitive world of dance and to find self-fulfillment in the process.

The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, winning all three awards in its category. Oscilloscope will release Bobbi Jene on September 22 in New York at the Quad Cinema and October 6 in Los Angeles at the Royal Theatre, with a national rollout to follow.

Watch the trailer below.

