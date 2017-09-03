VICTOR CROWLEY: Raven Banner Picks up Slasher's Return For Canadian Screens

Top-secret production from Dark Sky Films and ArieScope Pictures - starring Kane Hodder and helmed by Adam Green - kept under wraps for over two years.

Toronto, Canada – Raven Banner has picked up Canadian distribution rights to VICTOR CROWLEY, the surprise fourth film in the fan-favorite Hatchet franchise.

Set a decade after the events of the series’ first three films, VICTOR CROWLEY reunites Hatchet mainstays Kane Hodder (Friday the 13th 7 - X’s Jason Voorhees) and Parry Shen (Better Luck Tomorrow) for an all-new, horrifying journey into the haunted, blood-drenched bayou.

In 2007, forty-nine people were brutally torn to pieces in Louisiana’s Honey Island Swamp. Over the past decade, lone survivor Andrew Yong’s claims that local legend Victor Crowley was responsible for the horrific massacre have been met with great controversy, but when a twist of fate puts him back at the scene of the tragedy, Crowley is mistakenly resurrected and Yong must face the bloodthirsty ghost from his past.

VICTOR CROWLEY’s ensemble cast also features Laura Ortiz (2006’s The Hills Have Eyes), Dave Sheridan (Scary Movie), and Brian Quinn (truTV’s “Impractical Jokers”). Writer/director Adam Green proudly returns to the director’s chair of his series that, upon debuting in 2007, was energetically touted as a return to “old school American horror,” and whose maniacal fan-favorite villain quickly secured a place among slasher royalty.

VICTOR CROWLEY will hit select Canadian theaters in October 2017 as part of the “Victor Crowley Road Show”, wherein writer/director Adam Green (and other cast) will travel with and introduce the film at special one-night screening events across North America..

Full road show schedule and additional release information will follow.