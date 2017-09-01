TRUE DETECTIVE Season 3 Finds Its Director, GREEN ROOM's Jeremy Saulnier

Well, HBO did it - they made me excited for another season of True Detective.

The permium cable company announced today that a third season of Nic Pizzolatto's crime anthology True Detective is happening and it's found its director in Green Room / Blue Ruin upstart Jeremy Saulnier.

Both Saulnier and Pizzolatto will direct the show while Pizzolatto will serve as showrunner and sole writer.

Interesting considering Netflix's recent hit show, Ozark, True Detective season three will "tell the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods."

Mahershala Ali, who scored an Oscar for Moonlight, will lead season three as a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas.

More as it comes!