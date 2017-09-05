Toronto Film Festival Coverage Crime Movies Action Movies Animation Indie Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

Toronto 2017 Preview: The Contenders

Festivals Editor; Los Angeles, California (@RylandAldrich)
2
 Sign-In to Vote

Our TIFF 2017 preview series continues after yesterday's tour of previous fest faves with today's quick look at some of the movies that may be vying for awards glory this coming winter. Toronto is always a launch pad for awards season action and it's pretty difficult to say what will and won't make the cut from studios' awards budgeteers. Let this be an educated guess at a few of those titles, though inevitably there will be some that fizzle and others we don't cover that soar.

Hostiles
Scott Cooper's fourth feature (Crazy Heart, Out of the Furnace, Black Mass) is this Christian Bale Western about an army captain in 1892 escorting a Cheyenne chief across dangerous territory.

Special Presentation

2
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Festival previewsTIFFToronto
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.