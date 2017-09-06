Toronto Film Festival Coverage Animation Weird Reviews Hollywood Reviews Sci-Fi How ScreenAnarchy Works

Toronto 2017 Preview: On the Genre Side

Festivals Editor; Los Angeles, California (@RylandAldrich)
Sign-In to Vote

TIFF 2017 kicks off tomorrow and we continue our preview series today with a look at movies that lean a bit more genre. These aren't all Midnight Madness flicks, but they are all on the fantastic side of things. Don't forget to check out our previous previews where we look at hits from other fests and potential awards contenders.

mother!
Darren Aronofsky's follow-up to Noah is said to be a return to his darker form. This uninvited house guest story stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, and Michelle Pfeiffer. Yessss!

Special Presentation

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Festival previewsTIFFToronto
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.