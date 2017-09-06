Toronto 2017 Preview: On the Genre Side

TIFF 2017 kicks off tomorrow and we continue our preview series today with a look at movies that lean a bit more genre. These aren't all Midnight Madness flicks, but they are all on the fantastic side of things. Don't forget to check out our previous previews where we look at hits from other fests and potential awards contenders.

mother!

Darren Aronofsky's follow-up to Noah is said to be a return to his darker form. This uninvited house guest story stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, and Michelle Pfeiffer. Yessss!



Special Presentation Mom and Dad

Nic Cage and Selma Blair star in this story of parents vs children in what's sure to be a ton of fun from director Brian Taylor (of Neveldine & Taylor).



Midnight Madness I Kill Giants

This Anders Walter-directed feature debut adaptation of the graphic novel by Joe Kelly and Ken Niimura is the touching fantastical tale of a girl working to save her small town from the constant threat of supernatural giants.



Discovery Thelma

After his foray into English language cinema Louder than Bombs, Joachim Trier (Reprise) returns to his native Norwegian for this supernatural thriller about a woman who learns she has superpowers. The Orchard has US rights.



Special Presentation The Shape of Water

Guillermo del Toro's supernatural love story has found plenty of fans after premiering at Venice and playing Telluride. It stars Sally Hawkins, who is already receiving early awards buzz.



Special Presentation Downrange

Kitamura Ryuhei is back (Versus, No One Lives) with this single location action thriller about a group of millennials targeted by a sniper after their car gets a flat tire. It's just the kind of super campy fun the TIFF Midnight Madness audience will love.



Midnight Madness Let the Corpses Tan

The Strange Color of Your Body's Tears directors Helene Cattet and Bruno Forzani return with this stylized French firefight actioner.



Midnight Madness Veronica

Paco Plaza of the Rec series fame directs this Spanish chronicle of a teenage girl's attempt to communicate with her dead father.



Contemporary World Cinema Racer and the Jailbird

Bullhead director Michaël Roskam reteams with Matthias Schoenaerts and adds Adele Exarchopoulous to the mix in this race car driver heist flick to be released by Neon.



Special Presentation Manhunt

John Woo is back with the HK actioner remake of the classic Japanese 70s flick. Zhang Hanyu, Masaharu Fukuyama, Qi Wei, and Ha Jiwon star.



Special Presentation Brawl in Cell Block 99

Vince Vaughn stars alongside Don Johnson and Jennifer Carpenter in this bloody prison slugfest from Bone Tomahawk director S. Craig Zahler.



Midnight Madness The Cured

This feature debut horror-thriller from from Irishman David Freyne focuses on the reintroduction former zombies into society after the apocalypse. It stars Ellen Page.



Special Presentation The Ritual

David Bruckner's (V/H/S, Southbound, The Signal) first full length solo feature directorial outing is this thriller about four men entering an abandoned house in the Swedish wilderness. Rafe Spall, Robert James-Collier, Asher Ali, and Sam Troughton star.



Midnight Madness Les Affamés

This story of a flesh-eating plague infecting a village in Quebec is directed by Robin Aubert.



Contemporary World Cinema