Toronto 2017: Exclusive Clip for Danish WINTER BROTHERS

Playing in the Discovery section at this year's Toronto Int'l Film Fest is the North American premiere of Danish director Hlynur Pálmason's premiere feature, Winter Brothers We've got an exclusive clip to premiere for you ahead of the screening. Here are some more details:

Set in a rural chalk-mining town during a cold winter, we follow two brothers working and living in this harsh environment. The younger brother, Emil, who secretly steals chemicals from the factory to distill and distribute moonshine, is an outsider, an oddball, who is only accepted by the community due to his older brother Johan. But Emil longs for passion, for being wanted and loved. When a fellow worker becomes sick, the moonshine and Emil are prime suspects. Gradually, a violent feud develops between him and the tightly-knit mining community. At the same time, Emil feels betrayed by his brother when he discovers he has been pursuing Anna, the girl next door and the subject of Emil's unfulfilled desires. Revenge, loneliness, and lack of love pervade this modern brother odyssey.