THE WICKED GIFT: Watch The Trailer For This Upcoming Italian Horror Flick

Roberto D’Antona's horror flick The Wicked Gift will arrive in cinemas in it's native Italy on December 6th. A trailer was released recently which you may watch below.

Ethan is a young designer, shy and quiet who has suffered of insomnia for many years due to his terrible nightmares. Since he can’t solve his problem not even with the help of the therapy, Ethan convinces himself of having a personality disorder, but thanks to his best friend and to a Medium he will face a long journey that will lead him to the conciousness that his nightmares conceal something darker and far more sinister than he could ever imagine.

It is not often that we write about Italian horror cinema and considering the country's legacy in genre cinema it is surprising to us that we do not. However, anyone looking for something of a throwback to the Italian genre cinema of old will not find it in D'Antona's film. A press release for the film almost boasts that The Wicked Gift will have international appeal because it was "directed in a way similar to the typical International trend, very different from the Italian classic horror movies".

Have a look for yourself and see if the young director should get in touch with his roots.