THE OLD BELIEVER: Special forces, the apocalypse and the true story of a woman lost in the Siberian wilderness.

In 1978 geologists aboard a helicopter in the unchartered depths of the Siberian Taiga were searching for oil drilling sites. The gauntlet of mountains stretched across the Mongolian border to the south. They slowly floated over the uninhabited spectacle of endless forest and swollen rivers until they spotted a small patch of deforested land the size of a football pitch hidden on the downside of a hill. The harder they looked, the more apparent it became that it was, in fact, a garden. The isolation of potential human existence here was so intriguing that the geologists landed the helicopter to see what kind of being would choose to live so far from humanity.

The geologists climbed from the helicopter and watched in flabbergast as two people dressed in rags of hand made hemp clothing stood like jaw dropped statues in the distance. Two seventeenth century pilgrims lost in time; an old man with an axe and his daughter by his side in prayer. They held sacks over their shoulders full of pine cones, and their footwear was constructed out of intricately excised birch tree bark that spiraled up their calves like gaiters. They are the remains of the Lykov family who are in exile from the world and the Antichrist.

Their ancient and rotten tools propped against the exterior wall of their dilapidated cabin spoke of extreme hunger. The cabin was an organized hovel the old man built fifty years ago when his sons were alive but they both died suddenly when they contracted the common cold from a lost explorer who found them a decade ago, but then vanished deeper into the land. Before that, they lived in God knows what.

The cabin was just big enough for three people, cramped and stinking and surrounded by wooden religious paraphernalia. The concept of hygiene was so foreign that all it took was a brief glance at the duos dentistry to measure their situation; two people who have never tasted salt or sugar, who have never heard music and who believe the year is 7554 since Adam.

As the shock of the encounter began to wear off, every question asked by the geologists was met with a prayer from the hermits to absolve themselves from conversing with what they saw as ‘the first visitation of the Antichrist’. They begged for forgiveness from God before every sentence. ‘Marvellous iron’ the exhumed skeleton of an old man called the helicopter, he had never seen so much metal in his entire life and he couldn’t take his eyes from it. The only metal that remained of their meagre supplies was the axe head and the cooking pot. Once the axe goes, there will be no wood for the fire and they will die in some winter. The old man kept it close while he looked across the camp fire at the geologists. The Lykovs metal came from a forge in a settlement on their way here nearly a century ago, before the land swallowed everyone else up. All but the wretched and strong.

‘Where is your mother?’ The geologists asked the young woman when they were around the fire.

‘She starved to death’ The daughter said and pointed to a crudely constructed crucifix stabbed into the ground halfway up the garden at the cusp of light penetration before the beginning of the black forest, ‘We must prepare to die buy sow the rye’ she said.

‘Why don’t you leave this place?’ One of the geologists asked.

The old man stared and prayed under his breath through his wire wool beard and his daughter smiled exposing the stumps of teeth so worn down, they could see the raw nerve endings. For the last seven hundred and forty-two days, they have endured a potato famine in their garden which forced them into a diet of pine cone nuts, the only thing they had in the way of nourishment destroyed their teeth. In silence, with the devil in the soil.

‘We are here at God’s command, we are not allowed to live with the world’ She replies, clutching the three hundred-year-olScripturere between her filthy paws, ‘The Apocalypse has begun, hell is coming to earth and we shall be saved’.

The geologists had witnessed what a human a being looks like when they invest a life long amount of energy, time and thought into the prospect of the afterlife. The present for the Lykovs was an inconvenient existence of endless struggle and worship and it evoked amazement, curiosity, and pity from the geologists. Her father died in 1988.

The old man and the young woman are ultra-orthodox Christians belonging to a sect of Christianity called ‘Old Belief’. The origin of the name comes from the 17th century when Patriarch Nikon III instigated Liturgical reforms to Christianity in Russia. He rewrote old prayers and reconfigured the hand actions used during worship.

These changes were beaten back by a small community of Christians, blasphemy is what they saw, God’s word is as unalterable now as it was then and man has no right they objected. Those brave, traditionalist few who revolted against the changes were sentenced to death and became known as ‘Old Believers’. So they gathered by the hundreds in their church’s, prayed, then burnt themselves alive, children and all before Nikon's army begun his pogroms and slaughtered them as heretics.

The stoics among the community who frowned silently upon self-immolation fled into the most remote parts of Russia and began lives of pure worship, without a whisper of luxury. They would sleep sitting up as It was more pleasing to God. Some were found hundreds of miles from human contact sat up dead in primitive conditions. Most starved to death. They simply turned their back towards mankind and walked into the forest until God told them to stop. A few became exceptional survivalists in one of the most torturous climates; The Siberian Taiga.

In 2009, Russian special forces were reported to be being sent to isolated Old Believers to learn how to navigate and survive prolonged periods of abandonment in the Siberian wilderness with nothing. It could not be endured by anyone who was sent and so the program was halted.

At some point around 2013, it was rebooted due to curious but persistent instructions from the Vatican and it became an international Special Forces selection program, known as the ‘Pilgrimage’. The most elite of special forces are selected and sent one by one into the darkest depths of the Siberian Taiga, a place where the maps have no meaning and the cold will crack stone. It is a test to find and convince the woman found in 1978 to tell them why the surviving geologists of that day are convinced that she showed them the gates of hell and that she is being held prisoner by the Devil.

