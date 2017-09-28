Tallgrass 2017: Awesome Wichita Fest Unveils Indie-Filled Lineup

Wichita, Kansas might not be the first place you think of as a hotbed for the indie film world -- but the good folks at the Tallgrass Film Fest are doing more than their share to change that. This awesome little festival that lives and dies by its tagline Stubbornly Independent (although it's no longer their web address) has released their full lineup for their October 18-22 festival and it's clear that these guys are doing something a bit different. Instead of big Sundance and Cannes hits, Tallgrass programs very indie films that bring a wide-ranging taste of what's happening across the indie film landscape. They also have some of the most appreciative fans and incredible engagement with their community. The full lineup is below, but first a few highlights from the press release:

The 15th Annual Tallgrass Film Festival presented by Consolidated Equities Trust (October 18-22) today announced the full schedule for this year's edition with an impressive roster of Gala selections including; Quentin Krog's FOR THE BIRDS (Opening Night Gala), Byron Davis's HUNTING EMMA (Centerpiece Gala), and Lysa Heslov's SERVED LIKE A GIRL (Closing Night Gala). Those films are joined by Robin Berghaus's STUMPED, which is Talgrass's first DOX Spotlight winner, and Dustin Cook's I HATE THE MAN IN MY BASEMENT, which is this year's Stubbornly Independent Gala Selection.



Tallgrass's burgeoning slate for it's 15th Anniversary edition boasts 182 films (47 features, 135 short films) representing 34 countries.



Screenwriter Larry Gross will be the first recipient of the L.M. "Kit" Carson Storyteller Award following a 35th Anniversary screening of Walter Hill's action/comedy classic, 48HRS. (which Gross co-wrote), and Rose McGowan will receive the Ad Astra Award following a screening of her critically-acclaimed short film, DAWN, and prior to a retro screening of Robert Rodriguez's Grindhouse thriller, PLANET TERROR.



Tallgrass Film Festival Creative Director Lela Meadow-Conner said, "Each year, the Tallgrass Film Festival wins new converts and solidifies its place within the film festival community. The ability to do that starts with the films we program, and the filmmakers that either make the trip to visit Wichita with their films - many for the very first time, or come here to rub elbows with those filmmakers from all over the world. We have pride in the fact that we have become known as a film festival that truly celebrates the work of women behind the camera - including 60 female directors represented in this year's program alone. Innovation is also a key. The creation of the DOX Spotlight - to highlight the work of female documentarians, and the Storyteller Award - to honor the achievements of the men and women who have written the scripts that led to some of our favorite films - that is what makes Tallgrass special."

THE 2017 TALLGRASS FILM FESTIVAL OFFICIAL SELECTIONS



OPENING NIGHT GALA SELECTION

(Presented by Steve Anderson)



FOR THE BIRDS (VIR DE VOËLS) North American Premiere

Director: Quentin Krog

Country: South Africa, Running Time: 124min

It’s the 70’s and Irma Humpel, an independent-thinking young woman, finds herself in front of the minister with Sampie de Klerk. How did she get here? Is she ready for this kind of commitment?

Preceded by

FIDGET SINNER

Country: USA, Running Time: 7min





CENTERPIECE GALA SELECTION

(Presented by Grumpy Old Men)



HUNTING EMMA (JAGVELD) Midwest Premiere

(Pictured above)

Director: Byron Davis

Country: South Africa, Running Time: 103min

Emma le Roux just wants to go home for the holidays. Gentle, beautiful, pacifist Emma. She’s made the trip to her father’s farm a thousand times. Piece of cake. But not today...





DOX SPOTLIGHT SELECTION

(Presented by Greteman Group)



STUMPED

Director: Robin Berghaus

Country: USA, Running Time: 72min

When filmmaker Will Lautzenheiser’s limbs are amputated, his life is derailed and he turns to stand-up comedy as a therapeutic and creative outlet. Meanwhile, a world-famous medical team is performing transplants that restore bodies to unprecedented levels. Despite grave risks, Will agrees to undergo an experimental double-arm transplant in the hope of reclaiming his independence.





JAKE EUKER STUBBORNLY INDEPENDENT GALA SELECTION

(Presented by Rick & Monica Nutt)



I HATE THE MAN IN MY BASEMENT

Director: Dustin Cook

Country: USA, Running Time: 92min

Lonely and isolated, and still grieving for his murdered wife, Claude develops an unexpected crush for salsa instructor Kyra. Unfortunately, he’s not sure how to move forward since he still has this... situation...in the basement.





CLOSING NIGHT GALA SELECTION

(Presented by Emprise Bank)



SERVED LIKE A GIRL

Director: Lysa Heslov

Country: USA, Running Time: 90min

SERVED LIKE A GIRL chronicles the lives of female veterans as they compete for the crown of Ms. Veteran America, raising funds and awareness for their homeless sisters.







Narrative Features



20 WEEKS Stubbornly Independent Nominee

Director: Leena Pendharkar

Country: USA, Running Time: 89min

20 WEEKS is a romantic drama about love, science and how prenatal and genetic testing impacts everyday people. Against the backdrop of modern-day Los Angeles, the story follows Maya and Ronan’s journey – interweaving their past and present – after learning that their baby has a serious health issue at their 20-week scan. Inspired, in part, by writer/director Leena’s Pendharkar’s real life experiences with her second daughter, the film seeks to explore an intimate issue that isn’t often talked about.



48 HRS. (1982)

Director: Walter Hill

Country: USA, Running Time: 96min

A hard-nosed cop reluctantly teams up with a wise-cracking criminal temporarily

paroled to him, in order to track down a killer.



ALASKA IS A DRAG

Director: Shaz Bennett

Country: USA, Running Time: 83min

Leo, an aspiring drag superstar, and his twin sister are trapped in the monotony of fish guts and fist fights. He fights back out of necessity which catches the local boxing coach’s attention. Leo has to face the real reason he’s stuck in Alaska.

Preceded by

DRAGTAVISTS

Director: Savannah Rodgers

Country: USA, Running Time: 7min



BADSVILLE

Director: April Mullen

Country: USA, Running Time: 97min

A violent greaser gang is ripped apart when their leader finds love and is determined to leave Badsville - a town where love doesn’t exist.



BLACK COP

Director: Cory Bowles

Country: Canada, Running Time: 91min

A black cop is pushed to the edge, after his colleagues profile him while off-duty. In this hyper-active satire, he figures out a way to take out his frustration... at work.

Preceded by

GOODBYE, OLD GLORY

Director: Jordan Haro

Country: USA, Running Time: 17min



BLUR CIRCLE Stubbornly Independent Nominee

Director: Chris Hansen

Country: USA, Running Time: 92min

Jill Temple is a single mother still grieving the loss of her young son after he disappeared two years ago. Unable to face the possibility that she has lost him forever, she pursues every lead and meets Burton Rose, a man with a mysterious past. The details of that past - and how Burton has responded to it - force Jill to look at her life in a completely new way.



BOMB CITY Stubbornly Independent Nominee

Director, Jameson Brooks

Country: USA, Running Time: 95min

Based on the true story of Brian Deneke. BOMB CITY is a crime-drama about the cultural aversion of teenage punks in a conservative Texas town. Their ongoing battle with a rival, more-affluent group of jocks, leads to a controversial hate crime that questions the morality of American justice.



DAVE MADE A MAZE

Director: Bill Watterson

Country: USA, Running Time: 80min

Dave, an unrealized artist, builds a fort in his living room, only to wind up trapped by his own creation.

Preceded by

THE DAY BEFORE

Director: Geoff Marslett

Country: USA, Running Time: 16min



THE DIVINE ORDER

Director: Petra Volpe

Country: Switzerland, Running Time: 96min

A young and dutiful housewife challenges the status quo by fighting for women's right to vote in 1971 Switzerland. Her new found celebrity brings humiliation and threats, but also a few startling discoveries about her own liberation. Switzerland's Submission for the Academy Awards - Best Foreign Language Film.



THE FEELS

Director: Jenée LaMarque

Country: USA, Running Time: 90min

Andi and Lu are excited to celebrate their upcoming wedding with a joint bachelorette weekend in wine country. On the first night, Lu reveals a secret that derails the weekend in unexpected and poignant ways.



GOOK

Director: Justin Chon

Country: USA, Running Time: 94min

In 1992, two Korean-American brothers strike up an unlikely friendship with an 11-year-old African-American girl, while racial tensions build to a breaking point as the L.A. riots break out.

Preceded by

IT’S JUST A GUN

Director: Brian Robau

Country: USA, Running Time: 15min



IN LOVE WITH LOU

Director: Cordula Kablitz-Post

Country: Germany, Running Time: 113min

Legendary 18th century writer, Lou Andreas-Salomé, vows never to fall in love and to pursue philosophical and intellectual perfection with her contemporaries Paul Rée, Friedrich Nietzsche, and Rainer Maria Rilke.



THE KING’S CHOICE (KONGENS NEI)

Director: Erik Poppe

Country: Norway, Running Time: 130min

Based on the true the story about three dramatic days in April 1940, when the King of Norway is presented with an unimaginable ultimatum from the German armed forces: surrender or die.



LAND OF THE LITTLE PEOPLE

Director: Yaniv Berman

Country: Israel, Running Time: 83min

Four teenagers who live in an Israeli military town, fight with two deserters over control of their territory.



LAURA GETS A CAT

Director: Michael Ferrell

Country: USA, Running Time: 83min

Laura, an unemployed writer in New York City, tries to juggle an unexciting boyfriend, an affair with a performance artist, and a vivid imaginary life.



LUCKY

Director: John Carroll Lynch

Country: USA, Running Time: 88min

Having outlived and out-smoked his contemporaries, Lucky finds himself at the precipice of life, thrust into a journey of self exploration, leading towards the often unattainable — enlightenment.



PLANET TERROR (2007)

Director: Robert Rodriguez

Country: USA, Running Time: 105min

After an experimental bio-weapon is released, turning thousands into zombie-like creatures, it’s up to a rag-tag group of survivors to stop the infected and those behind its release.

Preceded by

DAWN (2014)

Director: Rose McGowan

Country: USA, Running Time: 17min

Dawn is a quiet young teenager who longs for something or someone to free her from her sheltered life.



SEAT 25

Director: Nicholas Agnew

Country: UK, Running Time: 83min

When Faye Banks secretly enters a competition to win a seat on the first manned mission to Mars, she never expects to win. But when the dangerous one-way trip becomes a reality, her life on Earth is turned upside down.

Preceded by

EVE

Director: Brittany "B.Monét" Fennell

Country: Spain, Running Time: 5min



THE TEACHER (UCITELKA)

Director: Jan Hřebejk

Countries: Slovakia/Czech Republic, Running Time: 103min

A middle school teacher in Communist Slovakia manipulates her student's parents into doing favors for her.







Documentary Features



ANGELS OF THE SKY

Directors: Trent McGee, Josh Berman

Country: USA, Running Time: 90min

The true life story of WWII pilots from the 8th Air Force, who were shot down over German territory and became POWs — told through the survivors themselves.

Preceded by

ALL AMERICAN

Directors: Michael Ayjian, Stephen Skeel

Country: USA, Running Time: 9min



ARCTIC SUPERSTAR

Director: Simen Braathen

Country: Norway, Running Time: 70min

The indigenous, Samí rapper, SlinCraze, is trying to earn a living and make a name for himself — the only problem is that less than 20,000 people speak his endangered language.

Preceded by

RULE OF NATURE

Director: Dieter Primig

Country: Namibia, Running Time: 26min



BIG SONIA

Directors: Leah Warshawski, Todd Soliday

Country: USA, Running Time: 93min

Holocaust survivor and diva, Sonia Warshawski, has just been served an eviction notice for her popular tailor shop in suburban Kansas City. Sonia's trauma comes to the surface as she struggles with the concept of retirement.

Preceded by

KITTY AND ELLEN

Director: Leah Galant

Country: USA, Running Time: 17min



CITY OF JOY DOX Spotlight Nominee

Director: Madeleine Gavin

Country: USA, Running Time: 74min

In Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, an area waging one of the longest conflicts in history and ravaged by sexual violence - we discover The City of Joy. This ultimately uplifting film centers around Jane, a student in the first class at a center where women who have suffered unimaginable abuse come together to create a revolutionary community of leaders.

Preceded by

CONTENDERS

Director: Divya Pathak

Countries: UK/India, Running Time: 13min



THE CREST

Director: Mark Covino

Country: USA, Running Time: 83min

Two descendants of an Irish king journey to an island where he once presided-not to reclaim the land, but to surf the waves. An immigrant story that reminds us how we all came from somewhere else.

Preceded by

INBOX

Director: B. Welby-Delimere

Countries: UK/Ireland, Running Time: 8min



DINA

Director: Antonio Santini, Dan Sickles

Country: USA, Running Time: 103min

Having grown up neurologically diverse, a buoyant suburban woman and a Walmart door-greeter face the challenges of being head-over-heels for each other in this unconventional love story. Winner of the Sundance Film Festival Documentary Grand Jury Prize.

Preceded by

BLACK CAT

Director: Pascal Mercay

Country: Australia, Running Time: 14min



DOLORES

Director: Peter Bratt

Country: USA, Running Time: 95min

Portrait of one of the most important, yet least known, activists. Dolores Huerta tirelessly led the fight for racial and labor justice alongside Cesar Chavez, only to become embroiled in a battle for gender equality.

Preceded by

SILO: EDGE OF THE REAL WORLD

Director: Marshall Burnette

Country: USA, Running Time 10min



FAST BREAK: THE LEGENDARY JOHN MCLENDON

Director: Kevin Wilmott

Country: USA, Running Time: 63min

Pioneer African-American coach, McLendon not only changed the way basketball was played but who could play it as well.

Preceded by

THE GRAND ILLUSION

Director: Preston Mack

Country: USA, Running Time: 19min



FOR AHKEEM

Directors: Jeremy S. Levine, Landon Van Soest

Country: USA, Running Time: 90min

After a school fight lands 17-year old Daje Shelton in a court-supervised alternative high school, she's determined to turn things around and make a better future for herself, despite challenges both personally and in society.

Preceded by

FAMILY REWRITTEN

Director: Yasmin Mistry

Country: USA, Running Time 14min



FOREVER ‘B’ DOX Spotlight Nominee

Director: Skye Borgman

Country: USA, Running Time: 91min

On October 17th, 1974, in the quiet town of Pocatello Idaho, 12-year-old Jan Broberg was kidnapped by her family's best friend and neighbor. 18 months later, out on bail and awaiting trial for kidnapping, Robert Berchtold (Brother 'B' to Jan and her family) abducted Jan a second time, triggering a nationwide FBI manhunt. Through threats and brainwashing, Brother ‘B’ successfully turns Jan against her own family, while simultaneously manipulating her parents who paved the way for Jan’s abduction, in plain sight.



JANE

Director: Brett Morgan

Country: USA, Running Time: 90min

Unseen footage of Jane Goodall’s early explorations, groundbreaking field work, her relationship with cameraman and husband Hugo van Lawick, and the chimpanzees she studied.

Preceded by

GARDENERS OF THE FOREST

Directors: Ceylan Carhoglu, Nicole Jordan-Webber

Country: USA/Laos, Running Time: 15min



THE LIFE, BLOOD AND RHYTM OF RANDY CASTILLO

Director: Wynn Ponder

Country: USA, Running Time: 84min

A musical journey exploring the late, legendary drummer, Randy Castillo, who played with Ozzy Osborne, Motley Crue, Lita Ford, and other rock and roll icons of the 1980s and 1990s.



OLYMPIC PRIDE, AMERICAN PREJUDICE

Director: Deborah Riley Draper

Country: USA, Running Time: 84min

17 men and women, with Jesse Owens, defied Jim Crow and Adolf Hitler and won hearts and medals at the 1936 Summer Games in Berlin. These trailblazers kicked open the door to a new society and are a seminal moment in the fight for equality.

ON THE SLY: IN SEARCH OF THE FAMILY STONE

Director: Michael Rubenstone

Country: USA, Running Time: 82min

Michael Rubenstone sets out to find the reclusive funk legend, Sly Stone. He manages to bring Sly out of hiding and record the history of Sly and the Family Stone band.



OSKARA U.S. Premiere

Directors: Pablo Iraburu, Iñaki Alforja

Country: Spain, Running Time: 72min

Oskara emerges from the meeting between Marcos Morau, an innovative Catalan choreographer, and Kukai, a group of traditional Basque dancers. Together they create a beautiful spectacle.

Preceded by

WHEEL OF LIFE

Directors: Marcia Jamel, Ken Schneider

Countries: USA/Cuba, Running Time: 16min



RUMBLE: THE INDIANS WHO ROCKED THE WORLD

Director: Catherine Bainbridge, Alfonso Maiorana

Country: Canada, Running Time: 103min

The story of a profound, essential, and until now little known part of American music history: the Native musician’s influence. Featuring music from Charley Patton, Jimi Hendrix, Redbone and many more.



SPETTACOLO

Directors: Jeff Malmberg, Chris Shellen

Country: USA, Running Time: 91min

Once upon a time there was a tiny hill town in Tuscany that found a remarkable way to confront their issues — they turned their lives into a play.



TRUE CONVICTION

Director: Jamie Meltzer

Country: USA, Running Time: 84min

There's a new detective agency in Dallas, Texas, started by three exonerated men, with decades in prison served between them.

Preceded by

SHOT

Director: Aemilia Scott

Country: USA, Running Time: 9min



TWO TRAINS RUNNING

Director: Samuel Pollard

Country: USA, Running Time: 80min

A story about the search for two forgotten blues singers, set in Mississippi during the height of the civil rights movement.

Preceded by

ABBY THE SPOON LADY

Director: Justin Johnson

Country: USA, Running Time: 12min



WHAT LIES UPSTREAM

Director: Cullen Hoback

Country: USA, Running Time: 89min

An investigation of the largest chemical drinking water contamination in a generation and the truth about what’s really happening with drinking water in America.

Preceded by

SOARING BACK: MESSAGE TO THE FUTURE

Director: Bev Chapman

Country: USA, Running Time: 14min



WHOSE STREETS?

Directors: Sabaah Folayen, Damon Davis

Country: USA, Running Time: 90min

Told by the activists and leaders who live and breathe this movement for justice, Whose Streets? is an unflinching look at the Ferguson uprising.

Preceded by

ONE WEEK IN APRIL

Director: Matthew Palmer

Country: USA, Running Time: 10min



WOMAN ON FIRE

Director: Julie Sokolow

Country: USA, Running Time: 90min

Follow Brooke Guinan, the first openly transgender firefighter in New York City as she sets out to challenge perceptions of what it means to be transgender in America today.



THE UNTOLD TALES OF ARMISTEAD MAUPIN

Director: Jennifer M. Kroot

Country: USA, Running Time: 90min

Follow the evolution of one of the world’s most beloved storytellers from a conservative son of the Old South into a gay rights pioneer whose novels inspired millions to reclaim their lives.



See you there!