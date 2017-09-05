Slash Film Festival 2017 Announces Eye-popping Program

If you happen to live in or around Austria and you have some spare time in between September 21 and the 1st of October, /slash has you covered!

Austria’s premiere fantastic film festival kicks off with one of the year’s most hotly-anticipated horror films, Andrés Muschietti’s It. Over the course of ten days, the Filmcasino in Vienna is the place to be for some of the best genre films of the past two years, a carefully curated selection of shorts and sure-to-be entertaining Q&A’s with special guests.

Already celebrating its eighth edition, /slash’s sizeable 2017 program strings highlights together. From taut and suspenseful Australian thrillers (Hounds of Love and Killing Ground) to high-adrenaline crowd-pleasers (Mayhem, 68 Kill and Blade of the Immortal) and films so unique as to defy easy classification (Bitch, Kuso, Zombiology: Enjoy Yourself Tonight) this is one event genre fans will not want to miss.

We are particularly excited to check out Cult of Chucky, the latest installment of Don Mancini’s long-running killer doll franchise, which generated some buzz at this year’s FrightFest. Also high on our list of must-sees is Paco Plaza’s foray into Ouija-induced hauntings, Verónica. Both the director and actress Leticia Dolera will be in attendance for the Austrian premiere.

Other guests of this year’s festival include Bill Watterson, whose cardboard box adventure, Dave Made a Maze, ranks as one of the year’s most inventive indies. Alan Ssali Hofmanis will help kick off a Wakaliwood double bill of Bad Black and Who Killed Captain Alex, while Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani are sure to introduce a Western unlike any other with Let the Corpses Tan. (Don’t believe us? Check the recent trailer reveal).

A section of the program is dedicated to the inimitable John Waters, whose directorial efforts are given a retrospective over the course of ten days before the man himself takes to the stage with his one-man show, This Filthy World: An Evening with John Waters.

All the above is only the tip of the iceberg. Head over to the festival’s official website for the full lineup and be sure to expect more /slash news (reviews and interviews) in weeks to come.