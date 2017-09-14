RABBIT: Trailer Premiere For The Aussie Psychological Thriller

Toronto Film Festival Coverage Action Movies Indie Reviews Indie Videos Hollywood Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
Almost a year after her identical twin’s disappearance, 25 year old medical student Maude Ashton is still haunted by visions of her violent abduction. Convinced she is still alive, Maude follows the clues to a derelict caravan park where she discovers her fate is intrinsically linked to that of her sister, while the entire experiment is controlled by a ‘secret society’ that likes to watch. If Maude wants to see her sister again she’ll have to go through with a series of strange experiments.
Rabbit weaves an assured yet eccentric tale; the film borders on science-fiction and horror although it is neither, it is committed to telling this personal story of these two sisters yet bizarrely includes gardening conversations which do nothing to further the plot. The resolution of Rabbit is still something of a brilliant conversation piece however, and definitely worth the possibly unnecessary handful of scenes peppered throughout this smart and brilliantly shot mind-fuck.