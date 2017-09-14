RABBIT: Trailer Premiere For The Aussie Psychological Thriller

Luke Shanahan's feature debut, Rabbit is beginning to reach out into the international film festival circuit. In the coming weeks Rabbit will play at Fantastic Fest and it was just picked up by Sitges in Spain.

Almost a year after her identical twin’s disappearance, 25 year old medical student Maude Ashton is still haunted by visions of her violent abduction. Convinced she is still alive, Maude follows the clues to a derelict caravan park where she discovers her fate is intrinsically linked to that of her sister, while the entire experiment is controlled by a ‘secret society’ that likes to watch. If Maude wants to see her sister again she’ll have to go through with a series of strange experiments.

Screen Anarchy is pleased to premiere the trailer for Shanahan's Rabbit, and are also pleased as punch to see our own Kwenton Bellette sneak a quote in there as well. Rabbit had its world premiere in Melbourne, Australia where Bellette caught it. Though he may have had concerns in structure and pacing he concluded his review with the following paragraph.

Rabbit weaves an assured yet eccentric tale; the film borders on science-fiction and horror although it is neither, it is committed to telling this personal story of these two sisters yet bizarrely includes gardening conversations which do nothing to further the plot. The resolution of Rabbit is still something of a brilliant conversation piece however, and definitely worth the possibly unnecessary handful of scenes peppered throughout this smart and brilliantly shot mind-fuck.

We have also included a selection of stills from the production below.