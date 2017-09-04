Venice Coverage Weird Reviews International Videos Indie Interviews Indie Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
Pretty Packaging: THE TAISHO TRILOGY Boxset Pays Proper Homage
In February of this year, we lost the Japanese filmmaker Suzuki Seijun at the venerable age of 93. His work lives on of course, and UK distributor Arrow will be releasing (re-releasing on some cases) his films in a collection of boxsets. In November, a first boxset of early works has been planned which will contain The Boy Who Came Back (1958), The Wind-of-Youth Group Crosses the Mountain Pass (1961), Teenage Yakuza (1962), The Incorrigible (1963) and Born Under Crossed Stars (1965).
However, that will not be the first Suzuki boxset released by Arrow this year. Last month we got The Taisho Trilogy, containing Zigeunerweisen (1980), Kagero-za (1981) and Yumeji (1991).
These are three supernatural thrillers/dramas (you can never pin Suzuki down on a single genre) which formed Suzuki Seijun's comeback after having been blacklisted in the Japanese film industry for over ten years. All three take place during the early 1920s, known in Japan as the Taisho Era, a short time of enlightenment and blooming of the arts before the militaristic right would seize power.
The boxset is a regular one, with three amarays and a booklet, but the artwork is sure pretty enough to earn it an article, so here is a gallery of shots! Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.
