Toronto Film Festival Coverage All Interviews Fantasy Movies Indie News Animation How ScreenAnarchy Works

Our Favorite Faces Of Harry Dean Stanton

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Our Favorite Faces Of Harry Dean Stanton
Last Friday, character actor extraordinaire Harry Dean Stanton left us, at the age of 91. Even though he got his first television role at age thirty, his career in front of the camera spans sixty years and is a hair's breadth shy of containing 200 titles. And many of those are absolute classics (this shot is from the recent season of Twin Peaks).

That is quite a treasure trove of titles to pick from, so let's make this article our last hats-off to the man. What is your favorite performance by Harry Dean Stanton? Chime in, in the comments below!

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More about Our Favorite Faces Of...

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.