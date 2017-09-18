Our Favorite Faces Of Harry Dean Stanton

Last Friday, character actor extraordinaire Harry Dean Stanton left us, at the age of 91. Even though he got his first television role at age thirty, his career in front of the camera spans sixty years and is a hair's breadth shy of containing 200 titles. And many of those are absolute classics (this shot is from the recent season of).That is quite a treasure trove of titles to pick from, so let's make this article our last hats-off to the man. What is your favorite performance by Harry Dean Stanton? Chime in, in the comments below!