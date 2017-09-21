North Bend Film Festival: Next Summer's Hot New Ticket on The Festival Circuit

If you want to know where everybody ran off to during the last weekend of August next year it is a safe bet that they will be in North Bend, Washington for a brand new destination film festival appropriately called the North Bend Film Festival.

Like other predecessors before it, Stanley/Overlook comes to mind, it is not just about the films but also about the area where the festival is held. North Bend, Washington has the distinction of being the original location for David Lynch's Twin Peaks.

North Bend was founded by Brooklyn Horror Film Festival's Justin Timms and Jess Byers and Ithaca Fantastik's Hugues Barbier. They have also cobbled together an impressive list of friends and peers to sit on the festival's advisory board. You will find that list below.

Festival submissions are now open through FilmFreeway and Withoutabox. All Screen Anarchy writers vying to cover this new festival have been automatically entered in a round robin death match competition. Regional champions will then compete during a live broadcast at the beginning next Summer, giving the champion time to heal from their wounds lest they look unpresentable at the venue.