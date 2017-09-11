NO DORMIRAS (YOU SHALL NOT SLEEP): Belén Rueda Graces The Spanish Teaser Poster

We do not know if you do this as well. Like a few others within our films circles, some of us document our film watching with albums on our social media platforms of posters for each film. At the rate the No Dormiras art department is going we are going to have a tough time choosing a favorite.

We are starting to believe that the production of No Dormiras (You Shall Not Sleep) have taken it upon themselves to take our comment about turning out more than enough promotional material for Gustavo Hernández's latest horror flick as a personal challenge.

Yet here we are, with another teaser poster for the film. This one is for the Spanish crowd and features the graceful contours of Belén Rueda's face and strands of hair sticking to a ribbon of blood from her left brow.

The Spanish text translates along the lines of 'Fear will keep you empty'.