Netflix`s THE PUNISHER: Watch The Rat-a-tat-tat-Trailer!

Do you hear that? That is the sound of millions of Punisher fans yelling at the top of their lungs, 'Oh fuck yeah'!

A new trailer for Netflix's The Punisher has dropped and it drives the static chatter of automotic fire to the tune of Metallica's One. It's violent. It's dark. It could ressurect interest in Netflix's Marvel series after a couple of recent blunders.

After exacting revenge on those responsible for the death of his wife and children, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) uncovers a conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York’s criminal underworld. Now known throughout the city as The Punisher, he must discover the truth about injustices that affect more than his family alone.

Netflix continues to yank our chains in regards to a release date. I need to know which weekend to cancel everything else for so I can watch this straight.