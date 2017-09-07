Morbido 2017: Debuting The Enticingly Hellish Poster For This Year's Festival

The Morbido familia have just unveiled their poster for this year's festival. As usual, it is a doozy, conveying a sense of impending death and destruction as the gates of hell open up to reveal, a devil priestess. And what a priestess.

Morbido 2017 posseses Mexico City from October 26 through November 5th. Screen Anarchy is very much looking forward to being back at the festival with our familia and friends from the festival circuit. As Morbido announces their lineups we will share the program with you as well. Other festival regulars are returning to the festival but I cannot reveal who I know is already returning this year.

