Mark Hartley's Pioneering NOT QUITE HOLLYWOOD Comes To Blu-ray This October!

Director Mark Hartley's Not Quite Hollywood was a game changer for the genre film documentary scene when it released back in 2008. A chronicle of the insane Australian B-movie boom of the '70s and '80s, Hartley's film ignited interest in what has become known as Ozploitation around the globe and a resurgence of these films and interest in them that continues to this day. Combine a fascinating and exciting subject with Hartley's equally kinetic visual style, and you've got one hell of a fun ride that will leave the viewer gasping for breath and reaching for pen and paper in an effort to track down all of these masterpieces, many of which have since received lavish special editions on home video thanks to companies like Arrow Video, Severin Films, and Australia's own Umbrella Entertainment.

This brand new Blu-ray release of Not Quite Hollywood comes from Umbrella, who have already released Hartley's other film documentaries - Machete Maidens Unleashed! and Electric Boogaloo: The Wild, Untold Story of Cannon Films - on Blu-ray. Not Quite Hollywood makes its world Blu-ray debut with a massive amount of bonus material, a must have for any Ozploitation fan! Umbrella have been putting out their own releases of Ozploitation classics with interview outtakes from Not Quite Hollywood for a while now, but this promises to be the definitive edition of the documentary that opened the door to a renaissance for Australian genre films.

Here's what Umbrella has to say about this release, due out October 4th on All Region Blu-ray:

The wild, untold story of OZploitation!



Welcome to Not Quite Hollywood, the fast and furious story of OZploitation - an eye-popping celebration of Australian cult films of the '70s and early '80s (including STONE, MAD MAX and TURKEY SHOOT).



Exploding with adrenaline-pumping clips and outrageous anecdotes from a smorgasbord of local and international names (including Quentin Tarantino, Dennis Hopper, Jamie Lee Curits and Barry Humphries) this is the wild, untold story of an era when Aussie cinema showed the world a full-frontal explosion of boobs, pubes, tubes... and even a little kung-fu!



BUCKLE UP!



Extras:

· Audio commentary from Ozploitation auteurs.

· Deleted and extended scenes (with “Play commentary” button as an option).

· The lost interview: Chris Lofven.

· A word with Bob Ellis.

· Quentin Tarantino and Brian Trenchard-Smith interview.

· MIFF Ozploitation panel.

· MIFF red carpet footage.

· Behind the scenes footage from the crew.

· UK interview with director Mark Hartley.

· THE BAZURA PROJECT segment.

· THE MONTHLY conversation.

· THE BUSINESS interview (audio only).

· Extended Ozploitation trailer reel.

· John D. Lamond: CONFESSIONS OF AN R-RATED FILMMAKER.

· Richard Franklin on-set interview.

· Terry Bourke’s NOON SUNDAY reel.

· BARRY McKENZIE: OGRE OR OCKER documentary (to be transferred from betacam).

· INSIDE ALVIN PURPLE documentary (to be transferred from DVD).

· TO SHOOT A MAD DOG documentary (to be transferred from DVD).

· Ozploitation stills and poster gallery.

· NQH production gallery.

· NQH pitch promos.

· Original theatrical trailer.