FIVE FINGERS FOR MARSEILLES: Watch This Clip From South African Neo-Western

Michael Matthews' South African neo-western Five Fingers for Marseilles recently bowed here in Toronto and continues on its merry way on the festival circuit. A clip from the flick has surfaced, which you can watch below. And rewatch the trailer while you are here, see why those of us who have seen it are so excited about it.

Twenty years ago, the young ‘Five Fingers’ fought for the rural town of Marseilles, against brutal police oppression. Now, after fleeing in disgrace, freedom-fighter-turned-‘outlaw’ Tau returns to Marseilles, seeking only a peaceful pastoral life. When he finds the town under new threat, he must reluctantly fight to free it. Will the Five Fingers ride again?

In this clip Tau has recently returned to Marseilles from a lengthy self-impsoed exile. Prior to this clip he returned to the 'Five Fingers' clubhouse up in the mountains above Marseilles when he comes across a young man on horseback.