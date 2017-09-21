CHANNEL ZERO: NO-END HOUSE: Watch the First Episode Here

SyFy has released the entire first episode of Channel Zero: No-End House, the horror anthology created by Nick Antosca, inspired by the internet's Creepypastas short-form horror phenomenon.

I was a pretty big fan of the first season, "Candle Cove", which featured one of the creepiest creatures in recent memory.

In season two, No-End House follows a young woman named Margot Sleator (played by Amy Forsyth) who visits the No-End House, a bizarre house of horrors that consists of a series of increasingly disturbing rooms. She soon learns it's more than a haunted mansion and, confronted with strangely personal horrors in each room, she must try to find an escape -- if there is one.

The second episode, titled Nice Neighborhood, airs September 27 on Syfy.