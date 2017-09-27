Beyond Fest 2017 Presents Triple Threat: A Night with Jackie Chan

Fans of HK and action cinema legend Jackie Chan in the Los Angeles area have reason to rejoice as Beyond Fest has announced a very special one night event one week from this Friday. Jackie Chan will attend a triple bill evening of some of his best work. The special night not only celebrates his career but also comes one week ahead of the release of his latest film, The Foreigner, from STX Films. Tickets went on sale earlier today. Hopefully we are not too late getting this news out to you.

Beyond Fest, STXfilms and SR Media are proud to announce Triple Threat: A Night with Jackie Chan on Friday, October 6th at the Egyptian Theatre

In honor of Jackie Chan’s epic return to the big screen on Friday, October 13th in STXfilms’ THE FOREIGNER, Beyond Fest have partnered with STXfilms, a division of STX Entertainment, and SR Media, to present a very special triple bill featuring an uber-rare, in-person Q&A with the legend himself, the Cannonball, Jackie Chan.

Triple Threat: A Night with Jackie Chan consists of three films personally selected by Jackie Chan and opens with the rarely screened opulence of MIRACLES - MR. CANTON AND THE LADY ROSE. Immediately following MIRACLES, Jackie will join us for a moderated Q&A that will then be followed by 35mm screenings of POLICE STORY 3: SUPER COP and POLICE STORY.

Tickets for Triple Threat: A Night with Jackie Chan go on sale on Wednesday, September 27th at 12 PM PST and are available via Fandango. Doors will open at 6 PM with MIRACLES beginning at 7 PM.

MIRACLES - MR. CANTON AND LADY ROSE (QI JI)

1989, 127 min. Dir. Jackie Chan. DCP

Jackie Chan assumes triple duty as director, star and stunt coordinator in his exhilarating take on Frank Capra’s POCKETFUL OF MIRACLES. Set in 1930s Hong Kong, Chan plays “Charlie” (Kuo Chen Wah), a country boy who credits the lucky roses he buys from Madame Kao (Gua Ah-leh) for his ascension as he rises through the ranks to become a powerful gang boss. Winner of Best Action Choreography at the Hong Kong Film Awards, MIRACLES is often cited by Chan as one of his most personal and favorite directorial features. Complete an all-star cast of Hong Kong movie veterans, lavish sets, and stunning cinematography, MIRACLES is a visual feast in every sense.

POLICE STORY 3: SUPERCOP (GING CHAAT GOO SI 3: CHIU KUP GING CHAAT)

1993, Park Circus, 91 min. Dir. Stanley Tong. 35mm

The third installment of the wildly popular Hong Kong franchise pairs supercop “Kevin” Chan Ka-Kui (Jackie Chan) with Interpol inspector Jessica Yang (Michelle Yeoh from (CROUCHING TIGER, HIDDEN DRAGON) as they aim take down a ruthless drug lord, Khun Chiabat (Kenneth Tsang). Quentin Tarantino called POLICE STORY 3’s action set pieces the “greatest stunts ever filmed in any movie ever,” and filming them wasn’t without risk as Chan dislocated his cheekbone during shooting. English dubbed version.

POLICE STORY (GING CHAAT GOO SI)

1985, 101 min. Dirs. Jackie Chan, Chi-Hwa Chen. 35mm

Following the disappointing reception of THE PROTECTOR in the US, Chan went back to Hong Kong and began working on what would be both a seminal moment in action cinema and the start of wildly successful franchise Acknowledged by Jackie Chan as his best action film, POLICE STORY introduced the world to Chan on a whole new level as police Inspector “Kevin” / Chan Ka-Kui, a relentless cop intent on smashing Chu Tao (Chor Yuen) crime syndicate at any cost. With Brigitte Lin and Maggie Cheung rounding out a stellar cast, POLICE STORY reigns supreme as a watershed moment in global action cinema and instantly cemented Chan’s place as a legend.