Toronto Film Festival Coverage Fantasy Movies Zombie Movies Indie Videos International Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
Community Content

While we're waiting for the Edmonton Festival of Fear..

Kim Sønderholm
Contributor
1
 Sign-In to Vote
While we're waiting for the Edmonton Festival of Fear..

While we're waiting for the official selection of films for the Edmonton Festival of Fear International Film Festival to be held October 13 and 14 (yes, it's a Friday the 13th!) Landmark Cinemas, City Centre, Edmonton, Canada, the people behind it have launched this little teaser, presented by none other than Corey Feldman.. Enjoy!

The people behind the festivals are all filmmakers in their own right: Corey Feldman (Honorary Chairman), Barry J. Gillis (Founder & Executive Director), Len J. Phillips (Programmer), Andrew Jordan (Programmer) and Maria J. Parker (Programmer).

Web: http://www.edmontonfestivaloffear.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/edmontonfestivaloffear/

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
canadaedmontonedmonton festival of fearfilm festivalhorroroctober
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.