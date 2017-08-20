While we're waiting for the Edmonton Festival of Fear..

While we're waiting for the official selection of films for the Edmonton Festival of Fear International Film Festival to be held October 13 and 14 (yes, it's a Friday the 13th!) Landmark Cinemas, City Centre, Edmonton, Canada, the people behind it have launched this little teaser, presented by none other than Corey Feldman.. Enjoy!

The people behind the festivals are all filmmakers in their own right: Corey Feldman (Honorary Chairman), Barry J. Gillis (Founder & Executive Director), Len J. Phillips (Programmer), Andrew Jordan (Programmer) and Maria J. Parker (Programmer).