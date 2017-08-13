"Transit Conjunction" teaser out for new Norwegian Sci-Fi soon hitting festivals!

Self financed sci-fi short from Norway on festival runs
Plot: A loving husband is forced to defend his homestead from alien forces after his spouse is abducted for no apparent reason. Will he be able to reunite with his darling wife?
It is producer Mikkel Brekne Munkvold in Foton4 Film, director Fredrik Waldeland and Jonas Reed who made the film. They have been working on it for two years, building most sets from trash found in garbage dumps and animal intestines fresh from the local butcher. Film stars Thomas Aske Berg along with Karin Hodne.
Most of the film was shot on and off from 2015 through 2016. This on-and-off process of shooting was necessary due to the fact that the filmmakers were reliant on side jobs to be able to support themselves.
"It has been a long process, we were a team of three men who have done everything. Everyone was working on credit and we have reduced the expenses to a minimum."
- Mikkel Brekne Munkvold
The final film has already been shown in Denmark's Night Terrors Film Festival
earlier this year and will appear under the prestigious Hollyshorts Film Festival
2017 in Hollywood. This festival is an Academy Awards qualifying festival, and can thus be a gateway to Oscar. The festival opens on 10 August. In addition, the film is also nominated under the Sci-Fi Short category at FilmQuest
in Utah.
