Toronto 2017: Shudder Acquires Streaming Rights For Midnight Madness Flick REVENGE

Fargeat's film is a thriller about a woman who exacts bloody vengeance on her attackers. The film will have its World Premiere in the Midnight Madness program at TIFF then will play theatrically in early 2018 and stream on Shudder in those regions.

The film follows Jen (Matilda Lutz) on vacation at a remote desert villa with her millionaire boyfriend (Kevin Janssens). Their romantic weekend goes off the rails when her lover’s hunting pals show up on the scene, triggering a wave of violence.

Shudder says Fargeat “reframes the genre’s typical proclivities with a gaze that scrutinizes male bodies and foregrounds its protagonist’s transformation into a hardened vehicle of vengeance.” In other words, it sounds like “Revenge” is interjecting a welcome female perspective on a type of film that too often features women as powerless victims.

“Coralie’s take on the vengeance motif is so refreshing, it revitalizes the genre as a whole,” Aurelie de Troyer, Shudder’s vice president of global acquisitions, said in a statement. “With films like ‘Revenge,’ young French filmmakers are bringing in a new wave of genre movies and we’re thrilled that Coralie’s has found a home with Shudder.”

“As a true fan of genre films, I am extremely proud that my first feature is being released by Shudder,” Fargeat said in a statement. “Having the support of such an impressive new player within the genre space will help the film find an enthusiastic and passionate audience.”