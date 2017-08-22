Toronto 2017: An Exclusive Clip From Gustavo Salmerón's LOTS OF KIDS, A MONKEY AND A CASTLE

Gustavo Salmerón (VHS: Viral, Twice Upon A Yesterday, Not Love, Just Frenzy) is bringing his new documentary Lots of Kids, A Monkey and a Castle to the Toronto International Film Festival next month. Screen Anarchy has been given an exclusive clip to share with you which you will find below. In the clip, Julita, the matriarch of the Salmerón family candidly talks about her faith.

The feature documentary debut of renowned Spanish actor and Goya award winner Gustavo Salmerón, LOTS OF KIDS, A MONKEY AND A CASTLE will have its North American premiere, following a win at the prestigious Karlovy Vary Film Festival, at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, running September 7-17th, 2017. The premiere screening will be Sunday, September 10th at 7:15 p.m. at Scotiabank 10.

“Once upon a time, there was a mother who had three wishes. Or a recently married woman who had three wishes,” laughs eloquent, 80-year- old Julita, archly adding: “The three wishes were: have lots of kids, a monkey, and a castle.” When, after six children, the longed-for monkey becomes a full-fledged member of the household, no one imagined that Julita’s middle-class family would come into money, enabling them to make the harebrained purchase of a castle…

Luckily for us, 15 years earlier, the matron’s son Gustavo began filming his eccentric family. Even though since then they lost their property and castle to the economic crisis, the family members have not been deprived of the disarming spontaneity or the kindheartedness that mark their domestic squabbles. In a story with elements of absurd humor that gives an allegorical nod to the contemporary situation in Spain, we learn that the most valuable items are hidden in a box of laxatives, and that an as yet unsuspected improvement in your life may be a telescopic fork stashed in a nightstand.