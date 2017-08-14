TIK TIK TIK Teaser: MIRUTHAN Director Sends Indian Cinema Into Space With A New Sci-Fi Thriller

In 2016, director Shakti Soundar Rajan broke new ground in regional Indian cinema by delivering Miruthan, the first zombie film ever made in the Tamil language. Miruthan was a success both at home in Tamil Nadu and abroad where its unique blend of survival horror and south Indian masala was well received at festivals around the world including Fantasia, Neuchatel Fantastic, BiFAN, Sitges, and several more.

Not one to rest on his laurels, Rajan is back with yet another pioneering film concept in Indian cinema, a space adventure called Tik Tik Tik. There have been a couple of relatively low budget attempts at this type of science fiction effort, but nothing has ever been hugely successful. With the recent proliferation of decent visual effects around the world and especially in India where the FX heavy Baahubali series has made an incredible amount of money, this is an exciting adventure.

Rajan brings along his Miruthan star, Jayam Ravi, as the lead character in Tik Tik Tik alongside Nivetha Pethuraj. Tik Tik Tik also introduces Ravi's son, Aarav to Kollywood cinema. In addition to the Rajan/Ravi team, the production also reunites Rajan with his Miruthan composer, D. Imman, whose soundtrack for the previous film was one of its most effective attributes and definitely made it more memorable to the worldwide audience who had never seen anything like it.

The attached teaser for Tik Tik Tik definitely has my interest piqued and I cannot wait to see what Rajan has come up with. No release date has yet been listed, but I would hope we will see the film by the end of 2017. Check out the English-subbed video below and let us know what you think!