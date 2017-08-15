"Spiritus Lepus" trailer out now for Swedish shortfilm!

They are watching us...

They are here...

Death…..is not the end…..

What is Spiritus Lepus?

Spiritus Lepus is an upcoming short film written and directed by Kristofer Kiggs Carlsson.

The story takes place in the deep forest of Sweden.

Surrounded by a presence found in the myths and fables of a magical underworld, the story follows a boy who has lost someone close to him. When the pain gets too unbearable he falls to the ground, only to be picked up by an old spirit. An old spirit that, with many others, has been constantly watching over the human race.