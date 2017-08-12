SICCIN 4 Trailer Delivers Another Burst Of Turkish Horror Madness

Fantasia Coverage International News Action Movies Fantasy Movies Hollywood Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Director Alper Mestci will soon return to Turkish cinema screens with Siccin 4, the latest entry into his popular series of local horror films. And Mestci certainly appears to be familiar with the principal rule of sequels - give them the same, but more - as the trailer for this latest outing promises a parade of outrageously over the top frights.

The trailer for this one is freshly arrived and the version below DOES include Engish subtitles, though you may need to click the cc button to get them. Check it out!

