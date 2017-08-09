NEUROMANCER: DEADPOOL's Tim Miller Latest Director Attached to Cyberpunk Novel Adaptation

Deadpool's Tim Miller looks to have landed the plum gig of directing Fox's adaptation of William Gibson's cyberpunk opus Neuromancer. The current attempt at the adaptation is being produced by Simon Kinberg, his Deadpool producer. Deadline is reporting that's Tim Miller looks to have landed the plum gig of directing Fox's adaptation of William Gibson's cyberpunk opus. The current attempt at the adaptation is being produced by Simon Kinberg, hisproducer.

Kinberg has had his share of hits but mostly misses over the years, from Deadpool to a lengthy list of, well, it's not encouraging. From Jumper to Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, Elysium, Chappie, Fantastic Four, and X-Men Apocalypse, the track record gives cause for concern for fans of the seminal cyberpunk novel, the first in Gibson's Sprawl trilogy.

Miller only has Deadpool to his credit and is working on rehashing the why-won't-you-just-die-already Terminator franchise.

Case was one of the best console cowboys until he stole from one of his employers, who in turn damaged his nervous system so that he cannot access cyberspace anymore. Broke and destroying himself, Case is contacted by Molly, a heavily modified razorgirl, to work for a shadowy colonel who needs a cyberspace cowboy for a secret mission. The employer fixes Case’s damaged brain, but implants a slow dissolving poison to make sure the cyberspace wiz does his bidding, in attempting to abduct a perverse psychopath who is able to create holograms with the force of his mind.

Having already seen a number of studios and directors attached to the property in recent years one can only take this news but with a grain of salt. Fox is looking to hire a writer for the adaptation. Miller and his VFX studio Blur will reportedly build the film from the ground up.

May the Tessier-Ashpool's help the anyone involved in this project find a quick death if they screw this up. They could always grow another Hideo to do it. Anyone catch on that I love, love, love this book? This is one of the few books that I read annually.