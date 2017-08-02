Mayhem 2017: First Three Titles Announced, TOP KNOT DETECTIVE, Homegrown Horror, And a Slasher Classic

As they gear up for this year's lucky 13th edition, the Mayhem Film Festival in Nottingham, UK, have just announced the first three titles on their lineup. First there is a little home grown effort from Banjamin Barfoot called Double Date. This looks to be Barfoot's feature film debut. The festival has also added the mockumentary Top Knot Detective from Oz.

And this is very cool. For their 13th edition the festival will have a retro screening of Friday the 13th Part 3: 3D on Friday the 13th! Surely the darkest of stars have aligned for the festival this year.

Just going by these three titles alone it looks like they are going to have to call in extra sheriffs that weekend. Huh? Yeah? Fine. I'll put myself in the corner for a time out, thank you very much.

Mayhem Film Festival will take place at the Broadway Cinema in Nottingham from October 12th through 15th.