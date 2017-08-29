"Killing Gunther" trailer is out! - Arnold Schwarzenegger is back!

The trailer for the latest Arnold Schwarzenegger flick just popped - Killing Gunther, and it looks like good fun!

A group of eccentric assassins are fed up with Gunther, the world's greatest hitman, and decide to kill him, but their plan turns into a series of bungled encounters as Gunther seems to always be one step ahead.

Taran Killam wrote, directed and stars opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in this hit man comedy. Also starring Cobie Smulders, Hannah Simone, Allison Tolman, Amir Talai and Bobby Moynihan.