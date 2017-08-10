Fantasia Coverage Sci-Fi Manga Hollywood News Hollywood Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
"Intruders" trailer and poster for Norwegian thriller revealed!

Kim Sønderholm
Poster and trailer has been revealed for Norwegian thriller "Intruders" written and directed by Marius Pinnås Sørvik.

Twenty-year-old Thomas Lindgren gets out of a youth rehab clinic, after being falsely accused of raping his ex-girlfriend's younger sister. He is looking forward to a new life and the summer in Oslo with his friends- But soon, he finds himself beaten, tied up and held hostage by the victims father who is desperate to find the truth.

Cast: Petter Mjøen Westlund, Jakob Ramberg, Aurora Nossen, Marius Pinnås Sørvik, Thomas Bjørnstad, Åsmund Brede Eike, Jo Saberniak, Erik Skøld.

Film is out August 30! Enjoy!

crimeintrudersMarius PinnÃ¥s SÃ¸rvikNorwayPetter MjÃ¸en Westlundthriller
