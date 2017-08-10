"Intruders" trailer and poster for Norwegian thriller revealed!

Poster and trailer has been revealed for Norwegian thriller "Intruders" written and directed by Marius Pinnås Sørvik.

Twenty-year-old Thomas Lindgren gets out of a youth rehab clinic, after being falsely accused of raping his ex-girlfriend's younger sister. He is looking forward to a new life and the summer in Oslo with his friends- But soon, he finds himself beaten, tied up and held hostage by the victims father who is desperate to find the truth.

Cast: Petter Mjøen Westlund, Jakob Ramberg, Aurora Nossen, Marius Pinnås Sørvik, Thomas Bjørnstad, Åsmund Brede Eike, Jo Saberniak, Erik Skøld.

Film is out August 30! Enjoy!