Horrible Imaginings Film Festival Offers the Best of Horror & Cool Guests like Dee Wallace

San Diego's small but mighty Horrible Imaginings Film Festival returns to Balboa Park's Museum of Photographic Arts during September 8 - 10. Southern California fans of horror, thrillers, and all things fantastic will enjoy not only the best in international genre film, but literature, too --- panels and readings, oh my! Thrilling genre authors, such as Bram Stoker Award winner Dennis Ecthison, will take part in a panel and read selected short works.

Horror icon Dee Wallace (Cujo, ET, The Hills Have Eyes) will be on hand for a Q&A for the over-the-top Ozploitation slasher Red Christmas, and hot newcomer Alex Essoe (Starry Eyes, Fashionista) will present the new film she stars in, the Hitchcockian web Midnighters, directed by Julius Ramsay (The Walking Dead). Wallace and Essoe will join over 50 other attending filmmakers, authors, and artists!

The festival will also play the new 4K restoration of Mario Bava's classic giallo Blood and Black Lace on Sunday, followed by a tribute to George A. Romero with a special screening of his 1978 film Martin, a story about a boy who has strange cravings.

Want to check out the features, panels, readings, and over 60 short films? Check out the program in detail and get your passes at http://www.hifilmfest.com/ 2017-schedule.