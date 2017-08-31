FRIEND REQUEST Trailer: When You Need Even More Horror in Your Timeline

Social media makes me feel young -- 'ooh, look, this is kinda koool, i'm doing wut the kidz r doing -- and also ridiculously old, as in 'How do you stop this thing from taking over your life?'

Now, there's finally a social media movie for me! (No, not The Social Network.) It's Friend Request -- not to be confused with Unfriended, which was about online chatting and was not very good, IMO -- and it's heading to theaters on September 22.

And who knows? It could be very good, or at least surprisingly not bad, and to help everyone decide in advance -- because that's what we do in the Social Media Age -- here is a trailer for it.

Do you Love It? Hate It? That's what the buttons up above are for, to let us know by clicking, but if you want to write words about it, too, we have a commenting section, which is powered by -- oh drat! -- social media ...

Synopsis: Popular college student Laura (Alycia Debnam-Carey) has tons of friends, both on Facebook and IRL. She graciously accepts social outcast Marina's (Liesl Ahlers) online friend request, until Marina crosses the line and Laura unfriends her.

To everyone's shock, Marina takes her own life in a ritual meant to torment Laura, which appears in a video posted on Laura's profile. Even though it wasn't Laura who posted the video, or other creepy content that begins appearing on her page, her Facebook friend count begins to dwindle as a result. When her real-life friends start dying mysterious, cruel deaths, Laura must figure out how to break the deadly curse before it's too late.

Simon Verhoeven directed. The cast includes Alycia Debnam-Carey, William Moseley, Connor Paolo, Brit Morgan, Brooke Markham, Sean Marquette, Liesl Ahlers, and Shashawnee Hall. Friend Request opens on September 22.