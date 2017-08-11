Exclusive Trailer: First Look at Canadian Thriller BLOOD HONEY

The Canadian indie thriller Blood Honey is coming to Toronto at the Cineplex Yonge-Dundas on September 1st. The following week it opens in cinemas in Vancouver and Calgary. Our friends at Northern Banner Releasing are handling the release and will bring Jeff Kopas' film to other venues north of the 49 at later dates. Right now Screen Anarchy is pleased to premiere the trailer for the flick.

And here is an interesting bit of trivia for all of you Canuxploitation fans out there. Not that Blood Honey is of the same ilk but looking for the shooting locations I found out that it was filmed here in Toronto and on the east coast of Georgian Bay, well north of anything, in a town called Pointe au Baril. How is this important? Only that the twin brother kickboxing extravaganza Dragon Hunt was filmed there as well! That may mean nothing to you, but for a fan of rare Canadian action cinema this discovery made me giggle.

Bees, Blood and Betrayal bring a young woman back to a fly-in island fishing lodge to confront her past resulting in a Stanley Kubrick inspired mindbender. Northern Banner Releasing gets the much-anticipated indie psycho thriller Blood Honey out in theatres beginning with Toronto on September 1, at Cineplex Yonge-Dundas. Vancouver and Calgary with special screenings throughout Canada to follow. Blood Honey is directed by Jeff Kopas (An Insignificant Harvey) and stars Shenae Grimes-Beech (The New Beverly Hills 90210) Gil Bellows (Shawshank Redemption), Don McKellar (Sensitive Skin), Rosemary Dunsmore (Orphan Black), Natalie Brown (The Strain), and Ken Mitchell (The Astronaut Wives Club). The film follows Jenibel Heath (Grimes-Beech) on her return to her family's secluded island lodge to help her siblings care for their dying father, 10 years after the mysterious suicide of her mother. Set to inherit the bulk of the family's estate, Jenibel learns of a horrific plot against her and finds herself stuck in a life-threatening nightmare, where she must struggle to survive. With the culmination of many years of hard work, Blood Honey is based on a script Kopas co-wrote with Doug Taylor (Splice). Kopas also shares producing credit along with Robert Budreau and Ryan Reaney. Marina Cordoni and Doug Taylor are Executive Producers. “The film is influenced by classic old school thrillers such as Rosemary’s Baby, Vertigo, The Shining, and Jacob’s Ladder,” says co-writer/director Kopas. “It is a completely unpredictable and logic-based story we think film fans will really enjoy.”

Addendum: New dates and locales!