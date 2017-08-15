Exclusive Clip: THE MONSTER PROJECT, Greetings From An Unexpected Visitor

In a creepy new, exclusive clip from The Monster Project, an unexpected visitor arrives to give a jolt to a filmmaker.

The film follows a "group of aspiring horror filmmakers," according to the official synopsis, who want to raise their YouTube subscriber count. To do that, they "post an online casting call for 'real life' monsters to interview for their documentary. They find three participants and choose to film them sharing their haunted experiences in a mansion in the woods on the night of a lunar eclipse.

"The production suddenly turns into a nightmare when the participants transform into a real vampire, demon and skinwalker (a type of harmful witch, according to Navajo legends, that can transform into any animal with the intent of harming people), forcing the unsuspecting crew to fight for their lives."

Victor Mathieu directed. Toby Hemingway (Black Swan), Justin Bruening (Grey's Anatomy, Ringer), and Yvonne Zima (Iron Man 3) star, supported by Jamal Quezaire and Murielle Zuker.

The film opens in select theaters and On Demand / Digital HD on Friday, August 18. Watch our exclusive clip below for a taste.

