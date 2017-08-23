Exclusive Clip: FALLEN, The Toll Upon Police Officers

Relations between police and civilians in the U.S. are fraught with peril nowadays. Just last year, five police officers were killed and nine were wounded, along with two civilian casualties, no more than 8 miles from where I live. The flip side of the issue is that many civilians have been killed by police, perhaps justifiably, perhaps not.

Filmmaker Thomas Marchese tackles some of the issues involved in his new documentary, Fallen, and we have an exclusive clip to shed light on his approach.

Official Synopsis: Every 53 hours in the United States, a police officer is killed in the line of duty. However these losses go mostly unnoticed, overshadowed by sensational, politically charged headlines of the day.

Fallen takes a deeply personal look at the stories behind these statistics. More than five years in the making, the film follows the stories of eight fallen officers from across the country. Told through the eyes of those closest to them, as well as the communities they served, these stories offer a sobering glimpse into a routinely overlooked and misunderstood reality.

Michael Chiklis narrates. Fallen will open in select theaters and on various Video On Demand platforms on Friday, September 8. More information is available at the official Facebook page and official site. Watch the clip below.