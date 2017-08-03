Eli Roth's DEATH WISH Remake Trailer Drops

Wow... This is going to be a polarizing one. In the category of remakes that no one asked for, Eli Roth's Death Wish trailer dropped today. In an utter tone death move, AC/DC's "Back in Black" (a song usually used for revving up audiences for a feel-good reaction) plays while Paul Kersey asks a child in a hospital bed about who's been terrorizing him.

Due to hit theaters on November 22 to capitalize on the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Death Wish stars Bruce Willis as Paul Kersey, alongside Vincent D'Onofrio and Elisabeth Shue.

What do you think? Will you be seeing the Death Wish remake?