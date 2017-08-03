Fantasia Coverage Horror Movies Festival Features Animation Weird News How ScreenAnarchy Works

Eli Roth's DEATH WISH Remake Trailer Drops

Associate Editor; New England
1
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Eli Roth's DEATH WISH Remake Trailer Drops

Wow... This is going to be a polarizing one. In the category of remakes that no one asked for, Eli Roth's Death Wish trailer dropped today. In an utter tone death move, AC/DC's "Back in Black" (a song usually used for revving up audiences for a feel-good reaction) plays while Paul Kersey asks a child in a hospital bed about who's been terrorizing him.

Due to hit theaters on November 22 to capitalize on the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Death Wish stars Bruce Willis as Paul Kersey, alongside Vincent D'Onofrio and Elisabeth Shue.

What do you think? Will you be seeing the Death Wish remake?

1
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Bruce WillisDeath WishEli Roth

More about Death Wish

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.