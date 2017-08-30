Director Alex Proyas releases "Spineless", an old experimental short film into the web..

"SPINELESS" - an early experimental film by director Alex Proyas (The Crow, Dark City, Gods of Egypt) from 1987 has now been released onto the internet available for all - or as the director calls it "..an experimental film made by crazy people... for crazy people."

AUTOMATIC FOR THE PEOPLE

David Bowie practiced “automatic writing” for his songs. He’d cut up lines and phrases and then scatter them randomly to create lyrics such as:

“I’m an alligator, I’m a mama-papa coming for you. I’m a space invader, I’ll be a rock ’n’ rollin' bitch for you. Keep your mouth shut, squawking like a pink monkey bird… And I’m busting up my brains for the words.”

I tried to make a film like that. I kept a roll of film in my wind up Bolex and when I’d exposed it, I’d rewind it and go over it again. Of course by then I’d forgotten what I’d shot the first time round. So… automatic film-making.

Dedicated to Hans Richter who created similar film experiments. Here is the result: