DEADPOOL 2: Ryan Reynolds Shares The First Looks of Josh Brolin as Cable

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds just took to Twitter to share the first look at Josh Brolin as Cable for the sequel Deadpool 2. Writing, "We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future" all we got at first was a headshot of Brolin holding a finger to his lips in a shushing way. But he has the glowing eye and the scar over the other eye and pretty much looks like we'd expect him to look from the comic books.

Then just a few minutes later, after we thought we'd only get a headshot, we get another shot of Brolin as Cable in the costume. "DeadPool 2: Your premium #Cable provider".

Looks like they built his gun off of the TDI Kriss Super V. The cybernetic arm and up into his neck line look boss. Maybe he looks a little more World War Cable than Future War Cable, if you catch my drift.

What do you think? I am excited regardless because the first Deadpool was such a great surprise. Here is hoping they do not suffer the sophomore slump.